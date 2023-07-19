Cutremur de peste 4 grade, aseară în România, ora 23.30!

Cutremur , marți seară, ora 23.30, cu magnitudinea 4,2 în județul Gorj. El a fost urmat de trei replici, anunță Institutul Naţional de Cercetare-Dezvoltare pentru Fizica Pământului (INCDFP).

Cutremurul s-a produs la o adâncime de 8,6 kilometri, epicentrul aflându-se la 16 kilometri nord-vest de Târgu Jiu, 67 de kilometri nord-est de Drobeta-Turnu Severin, 70 de kilometri sud de Hunedoara, 84 de kilometri sud de Deva, 97 de kilometri vest de Râmnicu Vâlcea și 98 de kilometri est de Reşiţa.

Ulterior, în Gorj au mai avut loc trei cutremure, cu magnitudini de 2,7, 2,3 și 2,0, un altul producându-se în Muntenia, judeţul Călăraşi, cu magnitudinea de 2,6.

 Seismul mediu, de 4,2 grade pe scara Richter, a avut loc marți seară, 18 iulie, la ora 23.30, în județul Gorj.

După cum se observă, magnitudinea cutremurelor crește treptat, de la începutul acestui an, înregistrând frecvent valori de 4 grade și peste…

(Jurnal)

