Cutremur astăzi dimineața în România!

Un cutremur cu magnitudinea de 3,8 pe Richter s-a produs miercuri, 23 nartie, la ora locală 6:51, în judeţul Buzău, zona seismică Vrancea, potrivit Institutului Naţional de Cercetare – Dezvoltare pentru Fizica Pământului (INCDFP).

Seismul a avut intensitate II şi s-a înregistrat la o adâncime de 112 kilometri (km), în apropierea următoarelor oraşe: 56 km est de Braşov, 56 km nord-vest de Buzău, 58 km sud-est de Sfântu-Gheorghe, 62 km nord-est de Ploieşti, 74 km vest de Focşani şi 89 km nord-est de Târgovişte.

De la începutul lunii martie, în zona seismică Vrancea au avut loc 16 cutremure, cu magnitudini cuprinse între 2,5 şi 4,2 pe Richter, iar în zona Olteniei, în judeţul Gorj, s-au produs 49 de cutremure cu magnitudini între 2 şi 4,9.

(Jurnal)

