Cupa României la FOTBAL: Rezultatele turului II – Faza județeană

AS UNIREA SLOBOZIA – AS VIITORUL VEDEA 4 – 2 ACS AMICII 2015 GIURGIU – AS M.V. CALUGARENI 4 – 5 (D.L.P) ACS LITORAL GOSTINU – AS GLORIA COMANA 0 – 1 AS TINERETUL VADU LAT – FC BOLINTIN DEAL 3 – 2 AS PODUL DOAMNEI – AS LUCEAFARUL TRESTIENI 1 – 2 AS VIITORUL GOLEASCA – ACS MAXIMA HOBAIA 2 – 4 AS UNIREA GHIMPATI – AS IEPURESTI 3 – 1 (Costel Spînu)