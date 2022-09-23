Cunoscuta interpretă a Tarafului CLEANTE adresează un salut cald cititorilor cotidianului ”Jurnal giurgiuvean” (VIDEO)

Solicitați să cânte la deschiderea unui restaurant situat într-un cadru de poveste, la marginea unei păduri, pe drumul care leagă Giurgiu de București, taraful CLEANTE s-a dezlănțuit joi seară într-un show de excepție, dovedind tuturor celor prezenți la eveniment că muzica lăutărească rămâne cel mai apreciat gen muzical atunci când vine vorba de o petrecere.

Timp de peste 3 ore Diana Matei Cleante, interpreta grupului, alături de soțul său Marian Cleante, fratele acestuia, George și sora celor doi, Ștefania, au reușit să impresioneze publicul, care a cântat și dansat de la începutul și până la finalul recitalului.

Ca de fiecare dată Diana a abordat toate genurile, cântând muzică lăutărească, folclor autentic, cafe concert, pop-dance cât și o serie de cover-uri nemuritoare.

Înainte de a se despărți de public, binecunoscuta interpretă a formației, Diana Matei CLEANTE, a avut amabilitatea de a-i saluta pe cititorii cotidianului nostru, ”Jurnal giurgiuvean”, adresându-le câteva cuvinte (VIDEO).

(Jurnal)

