Cum vor sărbători autoritățile locale și județene, Ziua Victoriei Revoluţiei Române şi a Libertăţii

Programul desfăşurării activităţilor dedicate zilei de 22 decembrie 2022, ziua victoriei revoluţiei române şi a libertăţii, în municipiul Giurgiu

 I  LOCUL – TROIŢA: TEATRUL TUDOR VIANU

 Ora 1000 – 1005 –  Primirea oficialităţilor judeţene şi locale cu marşul de întâmpinare intonat de Fanfara Centrului Cultural „Ion Vinea”;

Ora 1005 – 1010 –  Intonarea „Imnului Naţional” – Fanfara Centrului Cultural „Ion Vinea”;

Ora 1010 – 1020Depuneri de coroane de flori la „Monumentul Eroilor Martiri”, Teatrul Tudor Vianu;

Ora 1020 – 1040Deplasarea participanţilor, oficialităţilor locale şi judeţene pe Şoseaua Bucureşti, la „Monumentul Eroii Revoluţiei” din Şoseaua Bucureşti, Biserica Eroilor;

II  LOCUL – Monumentul Eroii Revoluţiei – Şos. Bucureşti

BISERICA  “ÎNĂLȚAREA DOMNULUI”

Ora 1040 – 1045  Marșul de întâmpinare

Ora 1045 – 1055Ceremonial religios la Monumentul „Eroii Revoluţiei” din Şoseaua Bucureşti;

Ora 1055 – 1110Depuneri de coroane la Monumentul „Eroii Revoluţiei” din Şoseaua Bucureşti, Biserica Eroilor;

Ora 1110 – 1120  Defilarea Gărzii de Onoare și a plutoanelor pe șos. București

