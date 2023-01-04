Cum va fi vremea la Giurgiu de Bobotează

De către
admin
-
0
168

Meteorologii au emis o prognoza pentru perioada 5-6 ianuarie 2023, când este Ajunul Bobotezei și ziua de Bobotează. Vremea în județul Giurgiu va fi cu mult mai caldă decât normalul acestei perioade.

Vremea va fi caldă pentru această dată, au anunțat meteorologii de la ANM.

În data de 5 ianuarie, cerul va fi temporar noros, iar în noaptea de miercuri spre joi (4/5 ianuarie) va exista probabilitatea de formare a ceții. Ziua de Bobotează se anunță cu maxime de 13 grade în termometre.

Vântul se va intensifica temporar pe parcursul zilei de vineri (6 ianuarie) cu viteze la rafală de maxim 25 km/h.

Temperatura maximă se va situa în jurul valorii de 12-13 grade, iar în timpul dimineților se vor înregistra temperaturi de 0…6 grade.

Începutul anului 2023, în toată țara, a fost deosebit de cald. Pe 1, 2 și 3 ianuarie au fost înregistrate recorduri de temperatură pentru luna ianuarie. La mai multe stații meteo din țară au fost peste 20 de grade Celsius. La Pătârlagele s-au înregistrat 21,3 grade Celsius, cea mai ridicată temperatură măsurată în luna ianuarie.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR