Cum scăpăm de dilema produselor ECOLOGICE: Mare și frumoasă sau mică și sănătoasă?”

De către
admin
-
0
100

Tot mai des atunci când intrăm în supermarket în rafturi ne întâlnim cu șmecheria numită ”ecologic”.

Toate produsele vândute sub această denumire încearcă să ne convingă că nu au fost forțate chimic, că sunt 100% naturale, că n-au fost tratate și nici colorate cu cine știe ce grozăvie de substanță toxică pentru organism…

De obicei produsul ”eco” este cu 30 până la 50% mai scump decât ăla pe care îl cumpără în mod frecvent clientul. Ce te faci însă când apar situații în care produsul normal arată mai bine decât cel ecologic (vezi foto).

Când de exemplu  vânăta ”ecologică”  este o piticanie costelivă în timp ce vânăta obișnuită, este de două ori mai mare, mai aspectuoasă… Atunci cazi pe gânduri și te întrebi : ”Oare care este șmecheria? Pe care s-o aleg? Pe cea ”eco”, mică și ”sănătoasă  sau pe cea mare și aspectuoasă?”

Apropos, voi pe care ați prefera-o…?

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR