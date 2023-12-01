Cum a arătat Ziua Națională a României ( 2023), la Giurgiu, în fotografii!!

Foto: Ceremonial, Depuneri coroane de flori la monumentul Eroilor neamului, Biserica ”Înălțarea Domnului” (Biserica Eroilor)

Parada militară desfășurată cu prilejul Zilei Naționale a României ( 1 decembrie 2023) – în Municipiul Giurgiu

La mulți ani Românie! La mulți ani giurgiuveni! La Mulți ani români, oriunde v-ați afla!

Foto: Mirel Voinea / ITPF Giurgiu