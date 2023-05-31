Cultură de cannabis descoperită la subsolul unui bloc! În acest caz s-a efectuat o percheziție și în județul Giurgiu

Un bărbat din Prahova a fost arestat preventiv pentru introducere în ţară şi trafic de droguri de risc. Anchetatorii au transmis că în acest dosar a fost efectuată o percheziție domiciliară și în județul Giurgiu.

Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Prahova și DIICOT au emis două comunicate de presă prin care au transmis că în urma unei percheziții domiciliare au descoperit la subsolul unui bloc o cultură de cannabis.

Drogurile au fost aduse în țară cu ajutorul unor firme de transport și coletărie și urmau să fie vândute în județul Prahova și în Capitală.  În urma activităţilor desfăşurate, a fost descoperită, într-o încăpere subterană disimulată, o cultură indoor de cannabis, formată din 491 de plante, aflate în stare incipientă de dezvoltare, o instalaţie de cultivare a cannabisului (prevăzută cu sistem de iluminare format din 8 lămpi şi sistem de ventilare), mai multe recipiente cu substanţe utilizate la creşterea plantelor, pământ pentru creşterea florilor, precum şi alte bunuri folosite în acest scop”, se precizează în comunicatul emis de DIICOT.

