Cu puțin timp în urmă un nou cutremur de 5,7 grade s-a produs în Gorj! Seismul a fost resimțit și la Giurgiu!

După cum informează  Institutul Național de Fizică a Pământului (INFP, seismul  are loc la nici 24 de ore după producerea unui alt cutremur, cu magnitudinea de 5,2 grade Richter, în aceeaşi regiune, Gorj. 

Datele iniţiale arătau că seismul ar fi avut magnitudinea de 5,7. Cutremurul a fost resimţit din nou în mai multe judeţe ale ţării, dar şi în Capitală, respectiv la noi, la Giurgiu.

Cu o zi în urmă, un cutremur de 5,2 grade s-a produs în judeţul Gorj şi a fost urmat de patru replici în mai puţin de o oră.

„În ziua de 14.02.2023, 15:16:53 (ora României), s-a produs în OLTENIA, GORJ un cutremur semnificativ cu magnitudinea ML 5.7, la adâncimea de 40 km. Cutremurul s-a produs la 102km NV de Craiova, 120km SV de Sibiu, 146km V de Pitesti, 161km SE de Timisoara, 183km SE de Arad, 195km S de Cluj-Napoca, 204km E de Belgrade, 208km E de Zemun, 212km NE de Nis, 212km V de Brasov”, se arată în comunicatul emis cu puțin timp în urmă de către INFP.

