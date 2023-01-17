Cu o oră în urmă, o echipă de intervenție ISU, a spart ușa unui apartament din Centrul Municipiului pentru a salva o femeie de 90 de ani!

De către
admin
-
0
466

Cu o oră în urmă o echipă de intervenții a ISU Giurgiu a intervenit în Centrul Municipiului pentru salvarea unei persoane, aflată într-un apartament la etajul 1 al blocului de locuințe, ce are la parter sediul băncii ING. Asta după ce vecinii sau, probabil, rudele au anunțat la 112 că proprietara nu răspunde la bătăile în ușă.

La fața locului s-a deplasat o autospecială de descarcerare. Pentru că ușa era închisă pe dinăuntru, echipajul aflat la fața locului a spart ușa apartamentului și a găsit o femeie în vârstă de 90 de ani, inconștientă, căzută în dormitor, lângă pat.

După intervențiile cadrelor ISU, femeia a fost predată celor de pe o ambulanță care a condus-o pentru primele îngrijiri medicale la Spitalul Județean de Urgență Giurgiu.

(Jurnal) 

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR