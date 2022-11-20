Cu mic, cu mare la plantarea primei păduri comunitare din România

Peste 100 de voluntari s-au alăturat sâmbătă, 19 noiembrie, celei de-a treia acțiuni de împădurire din cadrul proiectului lansat de Asociația „MaiMultVerde” în parteneriat cu Primăria municipiului Giurgiu.

„Activitatea desfășurată astăzi se înscrie în calendarul campaniei „Fă cadou un copac”, în cadrul căreia au fost plantați 5.000 de puieți din mai multe categorii de arbori și arbuști.

Printre voluntari s-au aflat elevi și cadre didactice din cadrul scolii gimnaziale „Mihai Eminescu”, Giurgiu, cărora le mulțumim pentru implicarea în comunitate, precum și pentru exemplul de bune practici”, informează Primăria municipiului Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

