”Cu drag, despre Giurgiu!” Județul nostru, promovat de către Președintele Consiliului județean Giurgiu, Dumitru BEIANU!

Emisiunea „Cu drag, despre România”, găzduită de postul TV Realitatea PLUS, în ediția de joi, 6 octombrie ora 20:00, a ținut să prezinte partea frumoasă a județului Giurgiu. Potențialul aceztei zone, istoria, proiectele și realizările administrației au fost vedetele emisiunii difuzate la  ”ora de vârf” a postului  de televiziune.

Liberalul Dumitru Beianu, președintele  Consiliului Județean Giurgiu, a prezentat în cadrul emisiunii, parte din locurile atractive ale județului nostru,  alături de o serie de proiecte pe care Consiliul Județean intenționează să le realizeze, cât și proiectele deja realizate,  ”în ciuda acestui mandat foarte greu afectat de foarte multe probleme de nivel global, dacă pot spune așa” – după cum declara ieri seară.

 Printre proiectele prezentate, unele finalizate altele abia demarate, Președintele Beianu a punctat centura ocolitoare a municipiului Giurgiu, centura ocolitoare a orașului Mihăilești,  lucrările de  reconstruire a podului feroviar de la Grădiștea ( un proiect asumat de mulți,  dar nerealizat până acum), proiectul ”Fast Danube” – un proiect ce presupune decolmatarea Dunării  adăugând în acest fel valoare portului Giurgiu.

 „Avem un pod peste Argeș, de cale ferată, care face legătura între București și Giurgiu, care s-a prăbușit în 2006, abia acum se reconstruiește. Avem un proiect foarte important, de câteva sute de milioane de euro, care presupune decolmatarea Dunării (”Fast Danube”, proiect finanțat din Fonduri Europene și care va da altă valoare porturilor dunărene). Avem foarte multe proiecte de infrastructură, avem o centură dată în folosință recent, mai avem încă o altă centură pe care o dezvoltă Consiliul Județean.

 Există declarații de la nivelul comisarului european Adina Vălean și al miniștrilor de transport pentru iminenta construire a unui nou pod peste Dunăre, lângă cel deja existent. Sunt foarte multe proiecte de studii de fezabilitate finanțate de Guvern,  Giurgiu devenind o prioritate, realizări ce vor ajuta dezvoltarea județului. Vă asigur că și administrația județului are aceeași preocupare, fondurile europene care au avut o oarecare întârziere vor fi disponibile începând cu anul acesta, iar în anii următori, 2023, 2024, ne vor da posibilitatea să creăm o infrastructură de succes.”, a declarat Președintele CJ, Dumitru Beianu.

Sănătatea, un domeniu care se regăsește în rândul celor mai mari preocupări ale giurgiuvenilor, nu a fost și nu este ignorată de actuala administrație. Actuala administrație este aproape de atingerea unui obiectiv important, acela de a oferi giurgiuvenilor acces la servicii medicale de calitate și de a oferi personalului medical condiții de muncă la standarde înalte. Construirea Spitalului Județean de Urgență Giurgiu, construirea unui nou sediu pentru Serviciul Județean de Ambulanță sau construirea unui Centru de Servicii Paliative în regim de spitalizare continuă, se află pe lista de proiecte ale administrației județene.

 ”În ceea ce privește sănătatea, la Giurgiu sunt nu mai puțin de patru proiecte de valoare mare. Două dintre ele vizează Spitalul Județean: o reabilitare de 40 de milioane de euro, două corpuri noi pentru că, din păcate, suntem în top în ceea ce privește afecțiunile oncologice, și avem prin PNRR un proiect prin care vom obține alte 40 de milioane de euro pentru o secție de oncologie modernă, și alte două proiecte care vizează dezvoltarea unor secții existente. Mai avem un alt spital pentru boli de plămâni, unde avem o investiție în pregătire, un spital regional la Giurgiu, dar și unul de mai mici dimensiuni la Bolintin Vale. Și acesta va face obiectul unui proiect consistent de 25 de milioane de euro, prin CNI. Deci sănătatea este un domeniu prioritar pentru noi și sunt convins că pentru toate administrațiile este la fel”, a declarat Dumitru Beianu în cadrul aceleiași emisiuni.

 Nici potențialul turistic al județului nu este ignorat de administrația județeană. În acest sens Președintele Consiliului Județean declara, ieri: ”Un alt domeniu important pentru noi este turismul, domeniu în care CE finanțează un traseu de biciclete de 6.000 km, de la Bruxelles la Tulcea, EUROVELO 6, care trece prin România exact pe digul de apărare al Dunării, norocoase fiind județele aflate pe acest dig, inclusiv Giurgiu. Plecând de la acest proiect, pregătim și noi rute care să facă legătura între comunitățile rurale pentru iubitorii de plimbări. Avem plaje superbe la Dunăre, și vom căuta să realizăm spații de cazare, implicând oameni de afaceri locali și întreprinzători. Problema este legată de esplanada de pe malul Dunării, pentru că terenurile aparțin unor persoane fizice, și nu putem amenaja ceea ce ne dorim cu adevărat…” – a mai explicat Președintele Consiliului județean Giurgiu, într-o emisiune dedicată exclusiv trecutului istoric, prezentului social, dar mai ales  proiectelor și realizărilor ce vor prinde contur într-un viitor apropiatîm acest județ.

