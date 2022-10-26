Cu cât se vor mări pensiile după 1 ianuarie 2023!

Ministrul Muncii a vorbit  luni, 24 octombrie, despre procentul cu care vor crește pensiile românilor de anul viitor .

Potrivit ministrului Muncii,  Marius Budăi, veniturile seniorilor ar trebui majorate cu cel puțin 10 procente, subliniind că un număr peste 10 este doar în interesul cetățeanului.

Am venit cu cifrele pe masa coaliţiei, cu o creştere de cel puţin 10%, ceea ce este peste 10% nu este decât în interesul cetăţenilor dar nu vreau şi o să refuz să particip la o licitaţie de procente pe seama seniorilor României”, a afirmat Marius Budăi.

Nu în ultimul rând, el a mai pus că nu își permite să îi mintă pe cetățenii români, mai ales când vine vorba de părinții și bunicii noștri: ”Eu nu îmi permit să îi mint şi nu îmi permit să licitez pe nevoia cetăţenilor români, mai ales a părinţilor şi buniciolor noştri, sub nicio formă”, a declarat ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, luni, 24 octombrie.

