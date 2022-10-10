Cristina Elena DINU: „Vă îndemn şi pe dumneavoastră să alegeţi produsele fermierilor și agricultorilor noştri!”

„De câte ori am ocazia să aleg, cumpăr pentru mine şi familia mea #produse_româneşti.

Astăzi, de #Ziua Naţională a Produselor Agroalimentare Româneşti, vă îndemn şi pe dumneavoastră, o dată în plus, să alegeţi produsele #fermierilor noştri, fructele şi legumele de sezon produse în ţară de agricultorii români, care trudesc tot anul pentru ca noi să avem #sănătate_în_ farfurie!

Indiferent de vreme sau de greutăţi, ei nu fac rabat de la calitate şi găsesc, mereu, #resursele necesare pentru a aduce pe mesele noastre cele mai bune alimente. Şi pentru asta, le mulţumesc #agricultorilor români!

Agricultura trebuie să redevină o #prioritate naţională, întrucât de acest domeniu depinde însăşi redresarea #economică a României, iar noi cei din #PSD am dovedit că se poate, prin toate măsurile luate de Ministerul Agriculturii pentru a veni în #sprijinul fermierilor români.

#Susţinem_Producătorii_Autohtoni

#Mâncăm_Româneşte

#Ziua_Produselor_Agroalimentare_Româneşti”

(Cristina Elena DINU- deputat PSD Giurgiu)

