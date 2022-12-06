Cristina Elena DINU: „Vă doresc să vă bucuraţi de cadourile primite de la Moş Nicolae şi urez «La Mulţi Ani» binecuvântați celor care îşi serbează onomastica”

„Moș Nicolae şi prima noapte #magică a Sărbătorilor de Iarnă au sosit! Cu multă emoţie și bucurie, cu multe zâmbete şi voie bună, atunci când #copiii îşi găsesc ghetuţele pline cu darurile pe care şi le-au dorit!

Este o zi specială, fără îndoială, şi pentru adulții care au ocazia să îşi amintească de magia #copilăriei!

Tuturor, vă doresc să vă bucuraţi de #cadourile primite de la Moş Nicolae şi le urez #La_Mulţi_Ani binecuvântați celor care îşi serbează onomastica!

#Moş_Nicolae

#Zi_Magică”

(Cristina Elena DINU- deputat PSD Giurgiu)

