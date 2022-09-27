Cristina Elena DINU: „Suntem în grafic cu ţintele PNRR pentru domeniul sănătăţii!”

Ministerul Sănătății a lansat procedura efectivă de depunere a cererilor de #finanțare prin Planul Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă. Astfel, se deschide secțiunea corespunzătoare pentru #depunerea proiectelor pe www.proiecte.pnrr.gov.ro.

Vorbim despre două #componente extrem de importante ale sistemului de sănătate din #România:

Achiziţionarea de #echipamente şi materiale privind reducerea riscului de infecții #nosocomiale. Suma alocată la acest capitol este de peste 150 de milioane de euro. Vor fi cel puţin 25 de beneficiari – unităţi sanitare – care vor putea accesa până la 6 milioane de euro pentru un proiect.

Dezvoltarea #infrastructurii prespitalicești – ambulatoriile. Aici, sunt alocate peste 80 de milioane de euro iar valoarea maximă nerambursabilă pentru un proiect este 2,67 milioane de euro. Finanțarea are în vedere extinderea, inclusiv prin #construcții noi, reabilitarea/modernizare sau transformarea actualelor unități şi/sau dotarea cu echipamente.”

(Cristina Elena DINU- deputat PSD Giurgiu)

