Cristina Elena DINU: „Reglementarea pieţei de energie va reduce inflaţia"

Reglementarea pieţei de energie va reduce inflaţia. #PSD spune acest lucru încă de la începutul anului, când a venit cu această propunere. Inclusiv guvernatorul #BNR a recunoscut că PSD a avut #dreptate şi că, dacă am fi realizat reglementarea, inflaţia ar fi fost acum mai mică.

S-a demonstrat că toate #preţurile au sărit în aer din cauza scumpirii #energiei şi nu putem opri acest fenomen decât dacă realizăm #urgent reglementarea pieţei de energie!

Considerăm că reglementarea și plafonul maximal de 1,3 lei/KWh ar urma sa tempereze valul de scumpiri care a dus rata inflației la 16%, cât este în prezent.

Fără plafonarea preţurilor pentru consumatorii casnici şi IMM-uri, adoptată în Coaliţie tot ca urmare a insistenţelor PSD, inflaţia ar fi fost, spun specialiştii, cu 5-6 procente mai mare, însă #soluţia pentru stoparea creşterii galopante a tuturor preţurilor este #reglementarea pieţei de energie”.

#Măsuri_Urgente #Reglementarea_Pieţei_De_Energie #PSD

(Cristina Elena DINU- vicepreședinte PSD Giurgiu)

