Cristina Elena DINU: „PSD propune majorarea pensiilor cu cel puţin 10%.”

„Preţurile la alimente au crescut, la fel şi facturile la utilităţi, iar printre cei mai afectaţi sunt, fără doar şi poate, #pensionarii care au mare nevoie de sprijin pentru a trece cu bine peste iarna ce va veni!

Rămâne valabilă propunerea #PSD privind majorarea pensiilor cu cel puţin 10%. Această creştere este nu doar o #obligaţie legală, ci şi una morală. Iar propunerea PSD este sustenabilă, fundamentată economic, cu indicarea impactului şi a surselor de finanţare.

Dincolo de interpretări rău-intenţionate, nu există nicio contradicție între declarația președintelui PSD că nu a fost stabilit un #procent în Coaliție și propunerea PSD prezentată de ministrul #Muncii de creștere a cuantumului pensiilor cu cel puțin 10%.

Pe de altă parte, având în vedere că primele estimări ale INS arată că #inflația pe 2022 este în jur de 15%, majorarea pensiilor nu ar trebui să fie mai mică decât nivelul de 10% despre care știm cu certitudine că NU ar produce dezechilibre bugetare, dar poate fi chiar mai mare, în funcție de cum va arăta proiecția bugetară.

#Măsuri_Pentru_Oameni

#PSD”

(Cristina Elena Dinu- deputat PSD Giurgiu)

