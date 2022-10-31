Cristina Elena DINU: „Problema energiei trebuie rezolvată urgent şi PSD insistă cu reglementarea pieţei, de la 1 ianuarie”

Deputatul PSD Giurgiu, Cristina Elena DINU, consideră că 70% dintre scumpirile actuale au la bază preţul energiei. Şi, dacă nu oprim creşterea preţurilor la utilităţi, toate majorările de pensii şi de salarii vor fi practic înghiţite de facturile pe care românii le plătesc pentru curent şi gaze!

Problema energiei trebuie rezolvată urgent şi #PSD insistă cu #reglementarea pieţei, de la 1 ianuarie. Sunt mai multe variante, dar aşteptăm ca şi premierul, respectiv ministrul PNL al Energiei să se pronunţe.

Cu siguranţă, dacă PSD ar fi fost singur la guvernare, această problemă a energiei ar fi fost rezolvată demult.

Insistăm şi le cerem partenerilor de Coaliţie să facă o #prioritate din promovarea unei decizii finale cât mai rapid!

Nimic nu se poate poate construi fără #rezolvarea urgentă a problemei energiei; nici bugetul național, nici majorarea pensiilor şi nici creșterea salariului minim”.

(Cristina Elena Dinu- deputat PSD Giurgiu)

