Cristina Elena DINU: „Majorarea pensiilor nu este doar posibilă economic, ci și absolut necesară pentru pensionari”

„De când a intrat la Guvernare, #PSD a impus Coaliţiei schimbarea radicală a abordării şi am promovat mai multe programe de #susţinere socială şi economică: de la creşteri de salarii, pensii, alocaţii şi până la instituirea plafonărilor la electricitate şi gaz.

Am propus şi am insistat, totodată, pentru o nouă majorare a #pensiilor cu 10%, de la 1 ianuarie, ca să venim, astfel, în sprijinul #vârstnicilor – una dintre categoriile cel mai afectate de crizele suprapuse.

Am arătat că această #măsură este posibilă şi sustenabilă, lucru recunoscut, într-un final, şi de colegii din Coaliţie, care au ajuns nu doar să împărtășească #angajamentul PSD de a crește consistent pensiile, dar chiar să supraliciteze şi să anunțe o creștere de 11%, de la 1 Ianuarie.

Această majorare, aşa cum am mai declarat, în viziunea #PSD, nu este doar posibilă economic, ci și absolut necesară pentru a menține cât mai mult #puterea de cumpărare a pensionarilor, serios afectată de scumpirile generalizate.

(Cristina Elena DINU-deputat PSD Giurgiu)

