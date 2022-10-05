Cristina Elena DINU: „La Mulți Ani dascălilor din județul Giurgiu și din toată țara!”

„Un om educat este un om liber şi împlinit. Pentru asta le mulţumim tuturor dascălilor care, cu dăruire şi înţelepciune, ne-au format, ne-au îndrumat, ne-au educat.

Le datorăm şi lor ceea ce suntem azi şi le datorăm să promovăm, la rândul nostru, #importanţa cunoaşterii prin #Educaţie.

#Ziua_Educaţiei este o zi a recunoștinței și a respectului față de cadrele didactice cărora le doresc mult succes în activitate şi împlinire sufletească, prin rezultate de excepţie obţinute de toţi copiii şi tinerii pe care îi pregătesc pentru viaţă!

La Mulți Ani dascălilor din județul #Giurgiu și din toată țara!”

(Cristina Elena Dinu- deputat PSD Giurgiu)

