Crește valoarea ajutorului de deces pentru românii asiguraţi sau pensionari

De către
admin
-
0
112

Conform Legii 263/2010, ajutorul de înmormântare se acordă în cazul decesului asiguratului sau al pensionarului, iar de acesta va beneficia o singură persoană care face dovada că a suportat cheltuielile ocazionate de deces și care poate fi, după caz, soțul supraviețuitor, copilul, părintele, tutorele, curatorul sau, în lipsa acestora, oricare persoană care poate face această dovadă.

După cum se menționează în proiectul de lege pentru stabilirea bugetului asigurărilor sociale de stat pe anul 2023, care se află în Parlament spre a fi votată, valoarea ajutorului de deces va fi stabilită la:

– 6.789 de lei  – în cazul asiguratului sau pensionarului;

– 3.395 de lei  – în cazul unui membru de familie al asiguratului sau al pensionarului. 

Valoarea ajutorului de deces în cursul acestui an a avut următoarea valoare:

– 6.095 lei pentru situația în care persoana decedată avea calitatea de asigurat sau de pensionar;

– 3.048 lei pentru situația în care persoana decedată nu avea calitatea de asigurat sau de pensionar.

Pentru a se putea aplica, proiectul legii bugetului asigurărilor sociale de stat pe anul 2023 trebuie adoptat de Guvern și Parlament, promulgat de președintele țării și publicat în Monitorul Oficial.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR