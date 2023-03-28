Crește numărul cazurilor de violență în familie la nivelul județului Giurgiu. Cele mai multe se petrec în mediul rural!

Din comunicările Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Giurgiu, privind  datele statistice referitoare la infracțiunile de violență în familie,  înregistrate în anul 2022, rezultă că la nivelul județului au fost înregistrate 1240 de fapte penale, față de 1096 în anul 2021, existând, după cum se constată,  un trend ascendent.

În anul 2022, din cele 1240 de fapte penale, 367 au fost săvârșite în mediul urban și 873 în mediul rural, comparativ cu anul anterior 2021, când din cele 1096 de fapte penale, 279 au fost săvârșite în mediul urban și 817 în mediul rural.

Din cele 1240 de infracțiuni înregistrate în anul 2022, 1125 au fost comise la domiciliu, iar 115 în spațiul public, comparativ cu anul precedent când din cele 1096 de infracțiuni înregistrate, 1024 au fost comise la domiciliu și doar 72 în spațiul public.

În cursul anului 2022, situația infracțiunilor din sfera faptelor de violență domestică se prezintă astfel: Un omor în   mediul rural; 954 de loviri sau alte violențe – (241 în mediul urban și 713 în mediul rural); vătămarea corporală – una singură în mediul rural.

