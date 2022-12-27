Crăciunul sărbătorit cu bucurie, cântec și emoție…

De către
admin
-
0
52

Crăciunul sărbătorit cu bucurie, cântec și emoție în biserica Sf. Pantelimon din curtea Spitalului judetean, păstorită cu har de părintele Liviu NEACȘU…

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR