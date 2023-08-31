Corul „Vlăsceanca” al Colegiului Național „Ion Maiorescu” din Giurgiu s-a întors de la Festivalul Internațional de Muzică și Dans „Montenegro Music Fest”, după o prestație de excepție!

În perioada 23-27 august,  corul „Vlăsceanca” ( Colegiul Național „Ion Maiorescu”) al CJCPCT a participat la cea de a XXII-a ediție a Festivalului Internațional de Muzică și Dans –  „Montenegro Music Fest” ce s-a desfășurat în localitatea Budva din Muntenegru.

La festival au fost prezenți peste 400 de copii, tineri și adulți din 7 țări: Polonia, Bulgaria, România, Serbia, Croația, Ungaria, Lituania ce au evoluat în 3 seri: 23, 25 și 27 august.

Spectacolul prezentat de tinerii giurgiuveni a fost o demonstrație de talent, muncă și pasiune, care a adunat ropote de aplauze din partea publicului prezent la festival.

La întoarcerea din această deplasare felicităm tinerii artiști giurgiuveni și pe profesoara acestora,  Carmen Pețanca,  pentru prestația artistică, urându-le succes în continuare…!

(Jurnal)

