Copil de 10 ani DISPĂRUT în localitatea Uzunu

Polițiștii din cadrul I.P.J. Giurgiu efectuează verificări în vederea depistării unui copil, de 10 ani, dispărut din localitatea Uzunu, județul Giurgiu.

În data de 21 septembrie a.c., ora 14.30, Poliția Municipiului Giurgiu a fost sesizată prin apel 112, cu privire la faptul că, COCORU DAVID CRISTIAN ar fi plecat de la domiciliul său, din localitatea Uzunu, județul Giurgiu.

Semnalmente: înălțime 1.25 metri, păr șaten, ochi căprui, fără semne particulare.

Îmbrăcăminte: bluză neagră, cu un brad verde pe piept, pantaloni verzi cu banane și emoticoane, papuci albaștri.

Oricine poate oferi detalii cu privire la persoana dispărută este rugat să apeleze Serviciul de Urgență 112 sau să contacteze cea mai apropiată unitate de poliție”, informează IPJ Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

