Consumul de alcool la volan se plătește! Alt tânăr giurgiuvean cercetat pentru conducere sub influența alcoolului

La data de 11 octombrie a.c., ora 14.05, polițiștii Secției Nr.8 Poliție Rurală Roata de Jos, aflându-se în exercitarea atribuțiilor de serviciu, pe D.J. 412 C, între localitățile Obedeni și Uiești, comuna Bucșani, au depistat un autoturism care prezenta avarii, fiind scos de pe carosabil.

În urma cercetărilor efectuate, a fost identificat conducătorul auto, un bărbat, de 28 de ani, din comuna Bucșani.

Acesta a fost testat cu aparatul etilotest, rezultatul fiind 0,75 mg/l alcool pur in aerul expirat, motiv pentru care a fost condus la spital, pentru recoltarea probelor biologice de sânge. 

În cauză, a fost întocmit dosar penal, sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducerea unui vehicul sub influența alcoolului sau a altor substanțe” informează Compartimentul Informare, Relații Publice și cu Publicul al Inspectoratului Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

