Consultații oftalmologice gratuite pentru locuitorii comunei Daia

Luni, 31 octombrie 2022, între orele 10:30-13:00 echipa medicală LAND OPTIC vă așteaptă la sediul Primăriei Daia pentru consultații oftalmologice gratuite.

Cu acestă ocazie vă puteți determina diotria sau descoperi eventualele vicii de refrecție.

Totodată, vi se pot elibera gratuit rețete corespunzătoare după efectuarea controalelor.

Puteți beneficia de prețuri la rame care pornesc de la 59 de lei, de reduceri pentru lentilele de calculator sau puteți opta pentru plata în rate la achiziționarea ochelarilor.

Pentru programări aveți la dispoziție numărul de telefon: 0786.346.139 sau adresa de mail: luizanicolescu.landoptic@gmail.com

Land Optic Consulting este o firmă cu o experieță în domeniul opticii medicale de peste 11 ani, care vă pune la dispoziție servicii de cea mai bună calitate, utilizând tehnică și aparatură modernă, în scopul determinării necesitatilor dumneavoastră, cât mai aproape de locul unde va desfășurați activitatea sau locuiți.

Primăria Daia îndeamnă locuitorii comunei să vină în număr cât mai mare la aceste consultații gratuite.

