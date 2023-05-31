Constantin Dumitru, primarul comunei Florești – Stoenești: ”Eforturile unei Asociații și a elevilor din comună au transformat o fostă groapă de gunoi, într-un teren binecuvântat de Dumnezeu!”

Acum vreo două luni locul ăsta era o groapă de gunoi de peste un hectar – menționează într-o notă pe facebook-ul Primăriei Frlorești Stoenești , primarul localității Constantin DUMITRU.

Acum, datorită celor de la Asociația ,,Pădurea Copiilor”, a  elevilor  din  Școala generală nr.1 Florești, a primăriei Florești-Stoenești și nu în ultimul rând a lui Dumnezeu care a dat apă din belșug , zona devenind un loc în care din cei 7000 de puieți de stejar și salcâm, 6000 au deja la această dată,  frunze și lăstari. Și astfel,  eforturile unei Asociații și a elevilor din comună au transformat- așa cum spuneam-  o fostă groapă de gunoi, într-un teren binecuvântat de Dumnezeu!” – a mai precizat primarul comunei Florești Stoenești, Constantin DUMITRU.

