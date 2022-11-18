Consiliul Județean Giurgiu se reunește astăzi în ședință extraordinară pentru a aproba o rectificare bugetară care să permită acordarea drepturilor salariale ale angajaților din DGASPC exclusiv din resurse bugetare proprii

Astăzi, 18 noiembrie, va avea loc ședința extraordinară a Consiliului Județean Giurgiu convocată pentru ora 10:00. Ședința va avea pe ordinea de zi următoarele proiecte:

– Proiect de hotărâre privind modificarea utilizării excedentului bugetului local al județului Giurgiu în anul 2022

– Proiect de hotărâre privind rectificarea bugetului propriu de venituri și cheltuieli al Județului Giurgiu și bugetului de venituri și cheltuieli al instituțiilor finanțate integral sau parțial din venituri proprii și subvenții pe anul 2022

– Proiect de hotărâre privind alocarea sumei de 20.000 lei pentru finanțarea cheltuielilor aferente organizării unor acțiuni dedicate zilei de 1 Decembrie

– Proiect de hotărâre privind aprobarea concesionării prin licitație a terenurilor care fac parte din imobilul „Ferma Gostinu” aflat în domeniul privat al județului Giurgiu în suprafață totală de 3.016.843 mp, în scopul construirii unei Centrale electrice fotovoltaice cu o capacitate de minimum 200 MWp.

(Jurnal)

