Consiliul județean Giurgiu primesc DONAȚII pentru a le dărui, în aceste sărbători, PERSOANELOR DEFAVORIZATE din județ! Vezi unde se află punctul de colectare…

Un comunicat de presă sosit la redacție din partea Consiliului Județean Giurgiu ne i anunță că anul acesta  se  continuă  Campania de strângere de donații intitulată  „Moș Crăciun al tuturor” , începută anul trecut.

 În  anul 2021 Campania a reușit să aducă un pic de bucurie în casele a peste 100 de familii din județul Giurgiu , persoane aflate în dificultate. Organizatorii speră ca în acest an, cu ajutorul dumneavoastră, al cetățenilor , să  reușească a  colecta chiar mai  mult decât anul trecut.

În consecință, cei ce doresc să doneze articole de îmbrăcăminte, încălțăminte, jucării sau rechizite școlare, sunt așteptați la punctul de colectare organizat de către reprezentanții Consiliului Județean Giurgiu, la intrarea în ”Târgul de Crăciun” din Parcul Alei, în intervalul orar 16:00-20:00, până la data de 20 decembrie,

