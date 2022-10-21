Consiliul Județean Giurgiu prelungește perioada de înscriere la concursul de ciclism „DANUBE AMATEUR CYCLING TROPHY”

Consiliul Judeţean Giurgiu, cu sediul în Bulevardul Bucureşti, nr. 10, cod poştal 080045, Giurgiu, judeţul Giurgiu, telefon 0372 462 646, fax: 0372 462 670 anunță publicul interesat referitor la prelungirea termenului de înscriere în vederea participării la evenimentului sportiv de ciclism cu caracter competițional “DANUBE AMATEUR CYCLING TROPHY”, până în data de 28.10.2022, ora 12:00.

„Evenimentul este organizat de Județul Giurgiu prin Consiliul Județean Giurgiu în colaborare cu Primăria Municipiului Giurgiu, Direcţia Judeţeană pentru Sport și Tineret Giurgiu, Inspectoratul Școlar Judeţean Giurgiu, Societatea Națională de Cruce Roșie – Filiala Giurgiu.

Concursul de ciclism „Danube Amateur Cycling Trophy” se va desfășura în data de 29.10.2022, în judeţul Giurgiu și va avea startul și finish-ul în Municipiul Giurgiu”, informează Consiliul Județean Giurgiu.

