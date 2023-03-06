Consiliul Județean Giurgiu, organizează o acțiune de igienizare, cu voluntari, sâmbătă, în Parcul Natural de la Comana  

Consiliul Județean Giurgiu și Administrația Parcului Natural Comana invită sâmbătă, 11 martie 2023, începând cu ora 10, pe toți cei care iubesc natura și plimbările în aer liber în Parcul Natural Comana să contribuie la igienizarea acestuia.

Acțiunea se va desfășura în zona forestieră dintre Parcul de aventură Comana și izvorul Fântâna cu Nuc, iar sacii cu deșeurile colectate vor putea fi depozitați pe marginea părții carosabile a drumului ce face legătura între cele două destinații, urmând ca la sfârșitul zilei, să fie ridicați de către personalul parcului în vederea predării către serviciul de salubrizare local.

La intrarea pe drumul forestier, în intervalul orar 10.00-14.00 un angajat al Administrației Parcului Natural Comana  va  pune la dispoziția participanților la această acțiune, mănuși, saci menajeri, dezinfectant și informațiile necesare desfășurării în bune condiții a acestei acțiuni. 

