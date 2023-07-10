Conform unei Legi a USR puteți suspenda contractul de muncă pe durata îngrijirii celor dragi, putând să vă reluați apoi cariera fără să vă mai faceți griji…!

O Lege a USR, inițiată de Oana Țoiu, a fost publicată în Monitorul Oficial! În baza acestei legi, puteți suspenda contractul de muncă pe durata îngrijirii celor dragi și vă puteți relua apoi cariera fără să vă mai faceți griji pentru familia voastră.

Dacă aveți un copil sub tratament oncologic (cancer) sau un frate, o soră, partener de viață care a suferit un accident și are nevoie de luni de recuperare a mobilității sau un părinte care are nevoie de îngrijire paliativă în ultimele luni de viață, vă puteți suspenda contractul actual de muncă și angaja ca asistent personal pentru a le fi alături zi de zi.

