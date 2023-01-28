Conform inspectorului șef IPJ Giurgiu, astăzi la prânz toate drumurile județene erau în stare bună pentru trafic!

Conform asigurărilor Inspectorului șef al Inspectoratului județean de Poliție Giurgiu, Ionu Bogdan Dana,  astăzi la prânz  pe raza județului Giurgiu,  nu  existau  probleme de trafic pe drumurile județene, grație intervenției la timp a echipajelor și  utilajelor de deszăpezire, aparținând Direcției Județene de Transport, Administrarea Drumurilor Județene și Control Trafic Giurgiu  (DJTADJCT).

”Echipajele Inspectoratului de Poliție Giurgiu sunt la datorie. Dacă vor apărea  probleme vă rog să nu ezitați să ne informați, pentru a putea interveni si noi. O zi bună tuturor!”– a mai transmis prin intemediul Instituției Prefectului,  șeful IPJ Giurgiu, chestor DANA IONUȚ BOGDAN, tuturor giurgiuvenilor participanți la trafic, astăzi, 28 ianuarie.

