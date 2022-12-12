Concert de excepție oferit de orchestra simfonică „Valahia” la Ateneul „Nicolae Bălănescu”

Primăria municipiului Giurgiu prin Centrul Cultural „Ion Vinea” și Consiliul Județean Giurgiu prin Teatrul „Tudor Vianu” va invită la un concert extraordinar de Crăciun susținut de Orchestra Simfonică „Valahia” în data de 19 decembrie, de la ora 17:00, în sala Ateneului „Nicolae Bălănescu”.

Alături de orchestra simfonică, dirijată de Florin Totan, participă și soprana Silvia Micu.

Intrarea se va face pe baza de invitație, acestea putându-se obține de la sediul Ateneului „Nicolae Bălănescu”, în limita stocurilor disponibile.

