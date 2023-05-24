Complexul ”STEJARUL”, din Pădurea Bălănoaia se deschide în data de 16 iunie cu un concert, Tică Lumânare!

Odată cu vremea caldă de afară, la Giurgiu ofertele privind terasele, piscinele și locurile cu umbră în zilele toride ale verii și multă relaxare încep să apară.

În acest context, Primăria Giurgiu împreună cu Zona Liberă vă  invită să  petreceți o  seară minunată la deschiderea oficială a Complexului ”Stejarul, din Pădurea Bălănoaia, în data de 16 iunie, cu un concert live a bine-cunoscutului cântăreț folk, Tică Lumânare.

Așa cum anunță și afișul intrarea este gratuită, ora de începere a concertului fiind 20.00.

