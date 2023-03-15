CNAIR atenționează asupra unor posibile întreruperi la emiterea rovinetei de drum către conducătorii auto, pentru JOI, 16 MARTIE…!

De către
admin
-
0
79

Posibile întreruperi JOI, la emiterea rovinietei și peajului (Drept de a folosi o cale ferată străină pentru transportul de mărfuri cu vehicule proprii).

CNAIR informează utilizatorii rețelei de drumuri naționale că joi, 16.03.2023, în intervalul orar 00:05 – 01:00, ca urmare a unor lucrări de upgrade ale sistemului de comunicații central, emiterea rovinietelor și peajelor prin SIEGMCR poate fi îngreunată/întreruptă pentru perioade scurte de timp.

Totodată, informăm utilizatorii rețelei de drumuri naționale din România că traficul vehiculelor prin punctele de trecere a frontierei poate fi îngreunat.

( CNAIR SA )

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR