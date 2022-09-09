Clarificări cu privire la unele informaţii apărute în spaţiul online cu referire la amenda care a fost aplicată de ANPC, societăţii Giurgiu Servicii Locale.

Primăria municipiului Giurgiu vine cu clarificări cu privire la unele informaţii apărute în spaţiul online cu referire la amenda care a fost aplicată de ANPC, societăţii Giurgiu Servicii Locale.

„Amenda NU va fi plătită din bugetul local (nici nu este posibil acest lucru), ci de Giurgiu Servicii Locale (care este direct răspunzătoare) din veniturile realizate.

Societatea Giurgiu Servicii Locale este o societate, care deţine statut, active şi pasive, aflată în subordinea Consiliului Local şi care prestează lucrări de întreţinere/reparaţii spaţii de joacă etc, în baza unui contract delegare aprobat prin hotărâre de Consiliu Local.

Detalii:

https://primariagiurgiu.ro/…/clarificari-cu-privire-la…/”, precizează Primăria municipiului Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

