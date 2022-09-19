CJ Giurgiu organizează premierea a 500 de elevi giurgiuveni în cadrul „Galei excelenței în educației” 2022

În zilele de 23 și 24 septembrie, Consiliul Județean Giurgiu va premia elevii giurgiuveni în cadrul evenimentului „Gala excelenței în educație”, ediția 2022.

În cadrul ediției din acest an a „Galei excelenței în educație”, un eveniment organizat și finanțat de Consiliul Județean Giurgiu cu scopul de a premia și încuraja performanță în domeniul educației atât cadrele didactice cât și elevii din județul nostru, urmează să se desfășoare sesiunea de premiere a elevilor giurgiuveni.

Având în vedere că vor fi premiați 492 de elevi, evenimentul se va desfășura pe parcursul a două zile după cum urmează:

Vineri, 23 septembrie, începând cu ora 14:30 vor fi premiați elevii din CICLUL PRIMAR (clasa pregătitoare până la clasa a IV-a inclusiv).

Sâmbătă, 24 septembrie, începând cu ora 11:00 vor fi premiați elevii din CICLUL GIMNAZIAL (clasele clasele V – VIII) ȘI CICLUL LICEAL (clasele IX – XII) precum și elevii care au obținut rezultate în cadrul competițiilor sportive (karate, judo, kempo).

Ambele evenimente de premiere se vor desfășura la Teatrul „Tudor Vianu” din municipiul Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

