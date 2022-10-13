CJ Giurgiu a primit vizita unei delegații a Congresului Autorităților Locale și Regionale al Consiliului Europei

Consiliul Județean Giurgiu a găzduit joi, 13 octombrie, o delegație a Congresului Autorităților Locale și Regionale al Consiliului Europei, care efectuează o vizită de monitorizare în România.

„Președintele Consiliului Județean, Dumitru Beianu, împreună cu o echipă pluridisciplinară, formată din conducerea Consiliului, au răspuns întrebărilor membrilor delegației conduse de raportorii Marc Cools și David Eray”, comunică Consiliul Județean Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

