Circa 500 de persoane au ajuns la Serviciul de Urgență a Spitalului județean Giurgiu, în zilele de Paște!

De către
admin
-
0
28

În perioada 14 – 17 aprilie, adică din Vinerea Mare și până în a doua zi a Paștelui,  aproape 80 de giurgiuveni au solicitat ajutorul Serviciului de Ambulanță Județean, acuzând probleme digestive.

Cifra record s-a înregistrat însă la Unitatea de Primiri Urgență a Spitalulul unde, conform darelor reprezentanților spitalului județean de urgență Giurgiu, în aeeași perioadă   la UPU s-au adresat aproape 500 de persoane!!

 La rândul lor,  echipajele SMURD ale Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență Giurgiu au fost nevoite să intervină tot în perioada sărbătorilor pascale,  fiind primite 70 de solicitări prin serviciul de urgență 112.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR