Ciprian Alexandru – Președinte USR Giurgiu: Legea USR ”Fără Păcănele lângă școli” este o încercare de reducere a dramelor născute din dependența de jocurile de noroc!

Inițiativa USR „Fără păcănele lângă școli” a fost adoptată luni în Senat, în calitate de primă cameră sesizată. 

Știm foarte bine că se distrug familii, oamenii care își pierd toți banii la păcănele aleg uneori să își pună capăt zilelor sau ajung în brațele cămătarilor, de unde nu mai scapă niciun membru al familiei.

Interzicerea păcănelelor la mai puțin de 300 de metri de școli este o măsura care sperăm că va îndepărta copiii de mirajul câștigurilor ușoare care se tranformă în drame.

Rezistența politică a fost foarte puternică, păcănelele aduc câsștiguri frumoase nu numai patronilor, dar și statului, iar slăbirea acestui business va aduce venituri mai mici tuturor actorilor, însă cu siguranță familii și copii mai fericiti.

Copiii trebuie să stea la școală să învețe, nu să piardă timpul, banii și energia la jocuri de noroc.”

