Ciprian ALEXANDRU, Președinte USR Giurgiu: ”Extremiștii din AUR nu au niciun principiu, nu au nicio preocupare pentru oameni, singura grijă a lor este cum să mai păcălească niște români!”

În urma conferinței de presă a AUR Giurgiu în care președintele filialei municipale a etichetat lupta giurgiuvenilor contra Incineratorului ca fiind “un teatru ieftin”, USR Giurgiu își exprimă regretul că astfel de partide există în județul nostru.

Halucinantul epitet lipit pe mișcarea de protest și pe eforturile tuturor giurgiuvenilor este dovada faptului că acești “giurgiuveni” nu pot ieși din lupta politică și văd în orice demers, chiar și civic, o ocazie de a capitaliza voturi.

Dacă aveți răbdarea să urmăriți conferința lor de presă vă veți da seama că declarațiile lor se ciocnesc în fiecare minut, coerența lipsește și vorbesc doar din cărțile scrise de Putin, sponsorul lor.

Este încă o dovadă că extremiștii din AUR nu au niciun principiu, nu au nicio preocupare pentru oameni, singura grija a lor este cum să mai păcălească niște români.

Salut pozițiile celor 2 părtide mari (PSD și PNL) de a se alătura protestului meu și sunt convins că doar uniți ne vom putea apăra orașul de riscurile asupra sănătății.

Ciprian Alexandru – Președinte USR Giurgiu

