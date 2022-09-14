China a aprobat primul spray nazal anti-COVID

China a aprobat primul tratament anti-COVID care se inhalează. Tratamentrul sub forma unui spray nazal are ingrediente similare celui care se injectează. Studiile arată că este eficient ca „booster”, adică oferă o protecție suplimentară după primele doze injectabile.

Administrația Națională a Produselor Medicale din China a acordat aprobarea companiei CanSino pentru ca vaccinul său de inhalat să fie utilizat ca doză de rapel.

Cu ajutorul unui nebulizator lichidul este transformat într-un aerosol. Convidecia Air poate oferi o protecție bună după o singură aplicare, fiind inhalat ca o ceață fină.

Conform BBC și alte echipe de oameni de știință – inclusiv din Marea Britanie și Statele Unite – au analizat vaccinurile sub formă de spray nazal. Oamenii de știință spun că acestea pot oferi o imunitate suplimentară în mucoasa nasului și a căilor respiratorii superioare, pe unde Covid intră de obicei în organism.

(Jurnal)

