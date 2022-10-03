Cetățean uzbec cu documente de călătorie false, depistat de polițiștii de frontieră giurgiuveni

De către
admin
-
0
70

Poliţiştii de frontieră giurgiuveni au depistat în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu un cetățean uzbec, care încerca să intre în România, folosind un document de călătorie bulgăresc ce aparţinea altei persoane.

În data de 02.10.2022, în jurul orei 17.00, în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu, s-a prezentat pe sensul de intrare în țară, deplasându-se pe jos, o persoană de sex masculin. Persoana în cauză a prezentat polițiștilor de frontieră un document de călătorie eliberat de autoritățile din Bulgaria.

În urma studierii documentului de călătorie, colegii noștri au constatat faptul că persoana în cauză nu este una și aceeași cu cea din fotografia documentului prezentat la control.

În urma controlului amănunțit, asupra persoanei nu au fost găsite alte documente, acesta declarând verbal că este cetăţean din Uzbekistan și are vârsta de 27 de ani.

Conform protocolului româno – bulgar, persoana în cauză a fost preluată de către autorităţile bulgare, în vederea continuării cercetărilor şi dispunerii măsurilor legale ce se impun”, comunică Compartimentul purtătorului de cuvânt al I.T.P.F. Giurgiu).

(Inspectoratul Teritorial al Poliției de Frontieră Giurgiu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR