Cetățean turc cu document de identitate fals, depistat de polițiștii de frontieră giurgiuveni

Poliţiştii de frontieră giurgiuveni au depistat în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu un cetățean turc, care a încercat să intre în România, folosind un document de identitate fals. Acesta intenționa să ajungă în Germania.

În data de 04.10.2022, în jurul orei 02.20, în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu, s-a prezentat pe sensul de intrare în țară, în calitate de pasager, un cetățean turc, în vârstă de 50 de ani. Persoana în cauză a prezentat polițiștilor de frontieră o carte de identitate emisă de autoritățile din Belgia și un permis de conducere emis de autoritățile din Germania.

În urma studierii cărții de identitate, colegii noștri au constatat faptul că aceasta nu îndeplinește condițiile de formă și fond cu una autentică, fiind falsă total.

În cadrul cercetărilor, polițiștii de frontieră au stabilit că persoana în cauză a procurat documentul de la un cetățean turc contra sumei de 1.000 euro și intenționa să ajungă în Germania.

Conform protocolului româno – bulgar, persoana în cauză a fost preluată de către autorităţile bulgare, în vederea continuării cercetărilor şi dispunerii măsurilor legale ce se impun” informează Compartimentul purtătorului de cuvânt al I.T.P.F. Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Teritorial al Poliției de Frontieră Giurgiu)

