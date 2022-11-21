Cetăţean turc cu document de călătorie falsificat, depistat în P.T.F. Giurgiu

De către
admin
-
0
116

Poliţiştii de frontieră au depistat, în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu, un cetățean turc, pasager al unui autocar, care a încercat să intre ilegal în ţară, folosind un pașaport simplu, eliberat de autoritățile turce, falsificat. Acesta a fost preluat de către autoritățile de frontieră bulgare în vederea continuării cercetărilor.

În data de 18.11.2022, în jurul orei 15.00, în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Giurgiu, s-a prezentat pe sensul de intrare în țară, un cetățean turc, în vârstă de 41 de ani, călătorind ca pasager într-un autocar care efectuează curse de transport internațional de persoane.

Pasagerul s-a legitimat cu un pașaport simplu emis de autoritățile din Turcia.

Din studiul documentului de călătorie, poliţiştii de frontieră au constatat faptul că pașaportul prezentat la control era falsificat având file înlocuite.

Polițiștii de frontieră au procedat la întreruperea călătoriei persoanei în cauză, iar conform protocolului româno-bulgar, cetățeanul turc a fost preluat de către autoritățile Poliţiei de Frontieră Bulgare, în vederea continuării cercetărilor şi dispunerii măsurilor legale ce se impun”, informează Inspectoratul Teritorial al Poliției de Frontieră Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Teritorial al Poliției de Frontieră Giurgiu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR