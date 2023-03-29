Cei care adoptă copii pot sta 2 ani în concediu de acomodare, primind indemnizație!

Actul normativ modifică art. 50 alin. (1) din Legea nr. 273/2004 privind procedura adopţiei, în sensul prelungirii duratei concediului de acomodare de la maximum un an la maximum doi ani, care include şi perioada încredinţării copilului în vederea adopţiei, relatează Agerpres.

De asemenea, adoptatorul poate beneficia o indemnizaţie lunară. „Adoptatorul sau, opţional, oricare dintre soţii familiei adoptatoare, care realizează venituri supuse impozitului pe venit, potrivit prevederilor Legii nr. 227/2015 privind Codul fiscal, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare, din activităţi salariale şi asimilate acestora sau, după caz, din activităţi independente, drepturi de autor ori activităţi agricole, denumit în continuare persoană îndreptăţită, poate beneficia de un concediu de acomodare cu durata de maximum doi ani, care include şi perioada încredinţării copilului în vederea adopţiei, precum şi de o indemnizaţie lunară”, mai prevede legea.

(Jurnal)

